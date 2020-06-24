10312 Empress Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Property would be rented as fully-furnished.



This four-bedroom and two-bathroom home is located in the Mira Mesa neighborhood in San Diego. Nearby restaurants and shops are all within a fifteen-minute walking distance, and the property is also surrounded by top-rated schools. The lot boasts wide and spacious front and back yards with a covered patio out backperfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests. Inside, the home features rich hardwood flooring with the bathrooms having more durable tiled floors. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this beautiful kitchen surrounded by stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use high-end stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with plenty of space for storage. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided and a two-car garage is available for vehicle parking.



Nearby parks:

Mesa Verde Park, Maddox Park and Mira Mesa Park and Recreation Center



Nearby Schools:

Challenger Middle School - 0.67 miles, 9/10

Hickman Elementary School - 0.67 miles, 9/10

Mira Mesa High School - 0.64 miles, 9/10

Jonas Salk Elementary School - 0.3 miles, 8/10



Bus lines:

964 Mira Mesa - Alliant University via MCTS - 0.3 miles

921 UTC - Miramar College Transit Station - 0.3 miles

110 Mira Mesa - Downtown via Hwy 163 - 0.5 miles

237 Miramar College Transit Station UCSD - 0.6 miles



No Pets Allowed



