Last updated May 12 2019 at 10:45 AM

10312 Empress Avenue

10312 Empress Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10312 Empress Avenue, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Property would be rented as fully-furnished.

This four-bedroom and two-bathroom home is located in the Mira Mesa neighborhood in San Diego. Nearby restaurants and shops are all within a fifteen-minute walking distance, and the property is also surrounded by top-rated schools. The lot boasts wide and spacious front and back yards with a covered patio out backperfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests. Inside, the home features rich hardwood flooring with the bathrooms having more durable tiled floors. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this beautiful kitchen surrounded by stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use high-end stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with plenty of space for storage. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided and a two-car garage is available for vehicle parking.

Nearby parks:
Mesa Verde Park, Maddox Park and Mira Mesa Park and Recreation Center

Nearby Schools:
Challenger Middle School - 0.67 miles, 9/10
Hickman Elementary School - 0.67 miles, 9/10
Mira Mesa High School - 0.64 miles, 9/10
Jonas Salk Elementary School - 0.3 miles, 8/10

Bus lines:
964 Mira Mesa - Alliant University via MCTS - 0.3 miles
921 UTC - Miramar College Transit Station - 0.3 miles
110 Mira Mesa - Downtown via Hwy 163 - 0.5 miles
237 Miramar College Transit Station UCSD - 0.6 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4810350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10312 Empress Avenue have any available units?
10312 Empress Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10312 Empress Avenue have?
Some of 10312 Empress Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10312 Empress Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10312 Empress Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10312 Empress Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10312 Empress Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10312 Empress Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10312 Empress Avenue offers parking.
Does 10312 Empress Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10312 Empress Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10312 Empress Avenue have a pool?
No, 10312 Empress Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10312 Empress Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10312 Empress Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10312 Empress Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10312 Empress Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
