Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub tennis court

Ready now Privately owned End unit in a private location on first floor.Completely remodeled:New kitchen and Bathroom,New appliances,Wood floors throughout,Master bedroom had huge walk in closet.New wall AC unit. Few steps from the community Laundry room and Spa.Complex amenities:Pool and Tennis court.Across from Community park and less than one minute drive to Home Depot,Adwards Movies and shopping centers..