10275 Trails End Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

4 BEDROOM WITH NEW UPGRADED KITCHEN AND FLOORS - Single story four bedroom two bath home located right off of Gold Coast Dr.



This home has been upgraded with

*New flooring in the living areas

*New window coverings

*New paint



The kitchen has been completely remodeled with

*New upgraded cabinets

*Solid surface counters

*Stainless steel sink

*All new appliances



Both bathrooms have nice wood tone vanities and newer fixtures



The are hookups in the garage for a full size washer and dryer.



The extra large backyard has plenty of room for friends and family



Close to schools and shopping



For more information or an appointment to view this property please contact

K & L Partners property Management at (858) 842-4045



You can apply online at klpartnerspm.com

Go to "vacancies" and click on this address Then click on the "apply" button.



CA DRE LIC #01877647



(RLNE4103410)