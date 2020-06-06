All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10275 Trails End Circle

10275 Trails End Cir · No Longer Available
Location

10275 Trails End Cir, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
4 BEDROOM WITH NEW UPGRADED KITCHEN AND FLOORS - Single story four bedroom two bath home located right off of Gold Coast Dr.

This home has been upgraded with
*New flooring in the living areas
*New window coverings
*New paint

The kitchen has been completely remodeled with
*New upgraded cabinets
*Solid surface counters
*Stainless steel sink
*All new appliances

Both bathrooms have nice wood tone vanities and newer fixtures

The are hookups in the garage for a full size washer and dryer.

The extra large backyard has plenty of room for friends and family

Close to schools and shopping

For more information or an appointment to view this property please contact
K & L Partners property Management at (858) 842-4045

You can apply online at klpartnerspm.com
Go to "vacancies" and click on this address Then click on the "apply" button.

CA DRE LIC #01877647

(RLNE4103410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10275 Trails End Circle have any available units?
10275 Trails End Circle doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10275 Trails End Circle have?
Some of 10275 Trails End Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10275 Trails End Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10275 Trails End Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10275 Trails End Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10275 Trails End Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10275 Trails End Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10275 Trails End Circle offers parking.
Does 10275 Trails End Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10275 Trails End Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10275 Trails End Circle have a pool?
No, 10275 Trails End Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10275 Trails End Circle have accessible units?
No, 10275 Trails End Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10275 Trails End Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10275 Trails End Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
