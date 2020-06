Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Loft style one bedroom home in the middle of the East Village/Ballpark neighborhood with easy access to Petco Park and East Village Breweries. Minimalist and upgraded, this loft features: 11' high ceilings, exposed cement walls and ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, an open floor plan, custom closets, granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stackable washer and dryer and a West facing orientation. A large patio allows for extra living space. Loft comes with 1 parking space.