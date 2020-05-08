10224 Maya Linda Rd

Amenities
Fully renovated top to bottom!!! 1 bedroom 1 bathroom downstairs unit (yay no climbing stairs everyday)! Home features new flooring, new quartz counter-tops, open concept and much more! 1 min away from freeway in the heart of Mira Mesa. Walking distance to Miramar college, Hourglass Park, and Mira Mesa Market Center. 5 mins away from Miramar Base! Washer and Dryer in unit. Complex features a pool. 1 assigned parking spot. Pets accepted!! Available after March 1st! Call or text me today!!!