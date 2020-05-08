All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:15 AM

10224 Maya Linda Rd

10224 Maya Linda Road · No Longer Available
Location

10224 Maya Linda Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
Fully renovated top to bottom!!! 1 bedroom 1 bathroom downstairs unit (yay no climbing stairs everyday)! Home features new flooring, new quartz counter-tops, open concept and much more! 1 min away from freeway in the heart of Mira Mesa. Walking distance to Miramar college, Hourglass Park, and Mira Mesa Market Center. 5 mins away from Miramar Base! Washer and Dryer in unit. Complex features a pool. 1 assigned parking spot. Pets accepted!! Available after March 1st! Call or text me today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10224 Maya Linda Rd have any available units?
10224 Maya Linda Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10224 Maya Linda Rd have?
Some of 10224 Maya Linda Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10224 Maya Linda Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10224 Maya Linda Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10224 Maya Linda Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10224 Maya Linda Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10224 Maya Linda Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10224 Maya Linda Rd offers parking.
Does 10224 Maya Linda Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10224 Maya Linda Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10224 Maya Linda Rd have a pool?
Yes, 10224 Maya Linda Rd has a pool.
Does 10224 Maya Linda Rd have accessible units?
No, 10224 Maya Linda Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10224 Maya Linda Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10224 Maya Linda Rd has units with dishwashers.
