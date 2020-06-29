All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10182 Camino Ruiz Unit 63.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10182 Camino Ruiz Unit 63
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

10182 Camino Ruiz Unit 63

10182 Camino Ruiz · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10182 Camino Ruiz, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
$1,950 - 2 Bed / 2 Bath Condo in Mira Mesa - This 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom open concept Condo has been freshly painted and nice flooring. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, and the condo has it's new stacked washer/dryer. Large Bedrooms and lots of storage.

Great Location: close to shopping, restaurants and MORE!!

$1,950/month, 1 month security deposit

SCHEDULE A VIEWING AT https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/10182-Camino-Ruiz

* 1 Year Lease Required

* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.

* Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

* Pets are only allowed if specified above.

* We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

* We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

* This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

* To submit an application, go to www.ChooseRMG.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

* Realty Management Group is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (619) 456-0000 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

(RLNE5584909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10182 Camino Ruiz Unit 63 have any available units?
10182 Camino Ruiz Unit 63 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10182 Camino Ruiz Unit 63 have?
Some of 10182 Camino Ruiz Unit 63's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10182 Camino Ruiz Unit 63 currently offering any rent specials?
10182 Camino Ruiz Unit 63 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10182 Camino Ruiz Unit 63 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10182 Camino Ruiz Unit 63 is pet friendly.
Does 10182 Camino Ruiz Unit 63 offer parking?
No, 10182 Camino Ruiz Unit 63 does not offer parking.
Does 10182 Camino Ruiz Unit 63 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10182 Camino Ruiz Unit 63 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10182 Camino Ruiz Unit 63 have a pool?
Yes, 10182 Camino Ruiz Unit 63 has a pool.
Does 10182 Camino Ruiz Unit 63 have accessible units?
No, 10182 Camino Ruiz Unit 63 does not have accessible units.
Does 10182 Camino Ruiz Unit 63 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10182 Camino Ruiz Unit 63 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University