Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking internet access

101 Market #103 Available 07/01/20 Fully Furnished Downtown Marina District Condo Available July 1st! - Beautiful Fully Furnished 1 bedroom/1 Bathroom condo at Atria Downtown.



This well-maintained unit features an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen, walk-in closet, natural light, & washer/dryer. Just bring your suitcase! All furniture is included down to the dishes and silverware.



Atria is located in the heart of the Marina District close to many downtown attractions including The Gaslamp, Horton Plaza, Ralph's, Petco Park, Seaport Village, Little Italy & the Harbor. Walking distance to the Trolley. Don't miss the roof top deck & gym.



Includes 1 assigned parking space. No pets accepted.



Tenant pays gas, electricity, cable/WiFi. Owner pays water, sewer, trash.



Lease Term: 6 months OR 1 year offered



Rent: $2,200 per month

Security Deposit: $2,200

Square Footage: 695 esf.



Available July 1st, 2020



Application Requirements:

- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old

- Credit Score of 680 or Higher

- No Evictions

- No Bankruptcies

- Income Requirement of $3,300 per month

- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)

- Employment Verification

- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



Please call to schedule a showing today!

Gold Key Property Management

(619) 356-1919



No Pets Allowed



