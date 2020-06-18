All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

101 Market #103

101 Market Street · (619) 356-1919
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Market Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 Market #103 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
internet access
101 Market #103 Available 07/01/20 Fully Furnished Downtown Marina District Condo Available July 1st! - Beautiful Fully Furnished 1 bedroom/1 Bathroom condo at Atria Downtown.

This well-maintained unit features an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen, walk-in closet, natural light, & washer/dryer. Just bring your suitcase! All furniture is included down to the dishes and silverware.

Atria is located in the heart of the Marina District close to many downtown attractions including The Gaslamp, Horton Plaza, Ralph's, Petco Park, Seaport Village, Little Italy & the Harbor. Walking distance to the Trolley. Don't miss the roof top deck & gym.

Includes 1 assigned parking space. No pets accepted.

Tenant pays gas, electricity, cable/WiFi. Owner pays water, sewer, trash.

Lease Term: 6 months OR 1 year offered

Rent: $2,200 per month
Security Deposit: $2,200
Square Footage: 695 esf.

Available July 1st, 2020

Application Requirements:
- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old
- Credit Score of 680 or Higher
- No Evictions
- No Bankruptcies
- Income Requirement of $3,300 per month
- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)
- Employment Verification
- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

Please call to schedule a showing today!
Gold Key Property Management
(619) 356-1919

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1891979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Market #103 have any available units?
101 Market #103 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Market #103 have?
Some of 101 Market #103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Market #103 currently offering any rent specials?
101 Market #103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Market #103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Market #103 is pet friendly.
Does 101 Market #103 offer parking?
Yes, 101 Market #103 does offer parking.
Does 101 Market #103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Market #103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Market #103 have a pool?
No, 101 Market #103 does not have a pool.
Does 101 Market #103 have accessible units?
No, 101 Market #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Market #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Market #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
