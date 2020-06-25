All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1009 Essex Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1009 Essex Street
Last updated May 10 2019 at 1:00 AM

1009 Essex Street

1009 Essex Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1009 Essex Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rented 5/8/19 - No longer available.

Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing

This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located in the heart of Hillcrest! Walking distance to restaurants, shopping & more! This unit features hardwood floors, full sized stacked Washer and Dryer in, and central forced air, stainless steel appliances, and large private back patio off one of the bedrooms. There is also a 1 car garage and 1 parking space in the driveway that comes with the unit.

Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call our office at 619-832-0172. Small pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet fee. Tenant pays all utilities except water and trash.

Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,175, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,175, Available 6/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Essex Street have any available units?
1009 Essex Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 Essex Street have?
Some of 1009 Essex Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Essex Street currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Essex Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Essex Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 Essex Street is pet friendly.
Does 1009 Essex Street offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Essex Street offers parking.
Does 1009 Essex Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1009 Essex Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Essex Street have a pool?
No, 1009 Essex Street does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Essex Street have accessible units?
No, 1009 Essex Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Essex Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 Essex Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University