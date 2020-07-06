139 W Canada

Amenities

Beach close apartment is ready for new tenant. Home has redone with new kitchen and bathroom. This is a spacious 2 bedroom one level apartment located in the middle of this one level triplex. All new appliances including a new refrigerator, new Gas stove and new cabinets. All new paint. No carpet all hard floors. High ceilings and lots of windows for light. This triplex has a laundry room for all tenants with coin-op washer and dryer. Private, locked storage for each unit. Water and gardener is provided by landlord. A one car garage with space for another car in driveway also are part of the lease. Close to shopping and restaurants. Garages are on street level but apartments are on the 2nd level. Available Jan 1st or sooner.