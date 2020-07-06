All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:02 AM

139 W Canada

139 West Canada · No Longer Available
Location

139 West Canada, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beach close apartment is ready for new tenant. Home has redone with new kitchen and bathroom. This is a spacious 2 bedroom one level apartment located in the middle of this one level triplex. All new appliances including a new refrigerator, new Gas stove and new cabinets. All new paint. No carpet all hard floors. High ceilings and lots of windows for light. This triplex has a laundry room for all tenants with coin-op washer and dryer. Private, locked storage for each unit. Water and gardener is provided by landlord. A one car garage with space for another car in driveway also are part of the lease. Close to shopping and restaurants. Garages are on street level but apartments are on the 2nd level. Available Jan 1st or sooner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 W Canada have any available units?
139 W Canada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 139 W Canada have?
Some of 139 W Canada's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 W Canada currently offering any rent specials?
139 W Canada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 W Canada pet-friendly?
No, 139 W Canada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 139 W Canada offer parking?
Yes, 139 W Canada offers parking.
Does 139 W Canada have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 139 W Canada offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 W Canada have a pool?
No, 139 W Canada does not have a pool.
Does 139 W Canada have accessible units?
No, 139 W Canada does not have accessible units.
Does 139 W Canada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 W Canada has units with dishwashers.
Does 139 W Canada have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 W Canada does not have units with air conditioning.

