San Clemente, CA
907 Buena Vista
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:13 AM

907 Buena Vista

907 Buena Vista · No Longer Available
Location

907 Buena Vista, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
BREATHTAKING PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS, CATALINA ISLAND, AND SAN CLEMENTE PIER! This Luxury Oceanfront Condo has it all! Ocean Views from virtually every room in the home. This home expands the entire second floor and its designed to entertain. Featuring a private patio, Built-in BBQ, and Built-in bar counter that overlooks the ocean. Master Bedroom features its own Private Balcony with breathtaking ocean views. The Master Bathroom features Marble Counters, Walk-In travertine shower, soaking tub overlooking the ocean, and a walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms share their own bathroom with one bedroom set up as a private office with its own A/C unit. Short walk to the pier or to Ole Hansen rec center & pool. ONE OF A KIND, DON'T MISS IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Buena Vista have any available units?
907 Buena Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 907 Buena Vista have?
Some of 907 Buena Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 Buena Vista currently offering any rent specials?
907 Buena Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Buena Vista pet-friendly?
No, 907 Buena Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 907 Buena Vista offer parking?
Yes, 907 Buena Vista offers parking.
Does 907 Buena Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 Buena Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Buena Vista have a pool?
Yes, 907 Buena Vista has a pool.
Does 907 Buena Vista have accessible units?
No, 907 Buena Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Buena Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 Buena Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 907 Buena Vista have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 907 Buena Vista has units with air conditioning.
