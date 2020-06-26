907 Buena Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

BREATHTAKING PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS, CATALINA ISLAND, AND SAN CLEMENTE PIER! This Luxury Oceanfront Condo has it all! Ocean Views from virtually every room in the home. This home expands the entire second floor and its designed to entertain. Featuring a private patio, Built-in BBQ, and Built-in bar counter that overlooks the ocean. Master Bedroom features its own Private Balcony with breathtaking ocean views. The Master Bathroom features Marble Counters, Walk-In travertine shower, soaking tub overlooking the ocean, and a walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms share their own bathroom with one bedroom set up as a private office with its own A/C unit. Short walk to the pier or to Ole Hansen rec center & pool. ONE OF A KIND, DON'T MISS IT!