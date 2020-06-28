9 Marbella

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel pool pool table tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

- This custom home is ready for those who love to entertain! This home features 5 bedrooms with en-suites and an additional half bath for all your guests. From the grand foyer entrance to the deck with ocean views, this home has something everyone will love! The open and inviting floor-plan in combination with high ceilings allow plenty of natural light to enter. The main floor features an office, a wet bar, and a bedroom with en-suite perfect for guests or in-laws. The kitchen is large enough to accommodate a cooking staff, and the stainless steel appliances ensure an easy clean up! There are dual sinks in the kitchen, one of which is a nice double bowl farmhouse sink. The upper floor has the remaining 4 bedrooms with respective en-suites and a master suite that extends the width of the home. The master suite has it's own balcony and the ocean can be spotted from everywhere in the bedroom and en-suite. There is also an additional loft perfect for billiard room.The backyard has amazing ocean views, a swimming pool and a spa with water falls, and a deck that has a beautiful glass filled fire pit. Enjoy the Sea Pointe Estates amenities - pool and spa, club house, tennis court and a 24 hour gate guard! Schedule a private showing today!!



(RLNE5103718)