Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome Home… to 702 Via Otono, “Villagio” in Rancho San Clemente! This beautifully remodeled detached home has a GROUND FLOOR MASTER SUITE and Two additional bedrooms upstairs. When you enter, you will be greeted by a spacious living area that is open and airy. Enjoy direct access from the attached 2-car garage, which offers plenty of storage and laundry nook. The updated kitchen has new appliances and an adjacent breakfast nook. The ground floor master suite offers vaulted ceilings, two closets and sliding door to the lush backyard. The master bathroom is simply gorgeous with a huge walk-in marble shower, dual sinks, sky light and additional linen storage. The outdoor space, with its tropical feel and wrap around deck w/ pergola’s is great for entertaining or just relaxing and enjoying nature. This home is walking distance to award winning schools, parks, close to shops and restaurants, easy freeway access and a short drive to San Clemente Beaches and Downtown. Premises are non-smoking. Small pets will be considered with additional deposit. A MUST SEE!!!