Last updated December 12 2019 at 8:37 AM

702 Via Otono

702 Via Otono · No Longer Available
Location

702 Via Otono, San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho San Clemente

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome Home… to 702 Via Otono, “Villagio” in Rancho San Clemente! This beautifully remodeled detached home has a GROUND FLOOR MASTER SUITE and Two additional bedrooms upstairs. When you enter, you will be greeted by a spacious living area that is open and airy. Enjoy direct access from the attached 2-car garage, which offers plenty of storage and laundry nook. The updated kitchen has new appliances and an adjacent breakfast nook. The ground floor master suite offers vaulted ceilings, two closets and sliding door to the lush backyard. The master bathroom is simply gorgeous with a huge walk-in marble shower, dual sinks, sky light and additional linen storage. The outdoor space, with its tropical feel and wrap around deck w/ pergola’s is great for entertaining or just relaxing and enjoying nature. This home is walking distance to award winning schools, parks, close to shops and restaurants, easy freeway access and a short drive to San Clemente Beaches and Downtown. Premises are non-smoking. Small pets will be considered with additional deposit. A MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Via Otono have any available units?
702 Via Otono doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 702 Via Otono have?
Some of 702 Via Otono's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Via Otono currently offering any rent specials?
702 Via Otono is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Via Otono pet-friendly?
Yes, 702 Via Otono is pet friendly.
Does 702 Via Otono offer parking?
Yes, 702 Via Otono offers parking.
Does 702 Via Otono have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 Via Otono does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Via Otono have a pool?
No, 702 Via Otono does not have a pool.
Does 702 Via Otono have accessible units?
No, 702 Via Otono does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Via Otono have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 Via Otono has units with dishwashers.
Does 702 Via Otono have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 Via Otono does not have units with air conditioning.

