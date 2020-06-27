641 Vista Valinda

Amenities

PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS! High above San Clemente and first time on the market is this 4-bedroom, 3 bath home with a formal living and dining room and views from practically everywhere you look. There's a bedroom downstairs perfect for a home office with a nearby full bath down the hall. The spacious kitchen offers a gas range, double ovens and opens to the family room with spectacular views. A separate and cozy dining area is off the kitchen for more casual meals. Upstairs is the master with double door entry, OCEAN VIEWS off the balcony, a walk-in closet, dual vanities and a walk-in shower. There's also a large storage area. Down the hall you'll find two additional good-sized bedrooms with closets and ceiling fans. There's an additional full bath upstairs with plenty of linen/storage space. Low maintenance backyard with artificial turf, gas fire-pit and the most majestic sunsets you'll ever see! Fruit trees, side yard and spacious garage. San Clemente is the perfect spot for a SoCal summer getaway. It’s located in the southern part of Orange County, right before you hit San Diego. San Clemente has a laidback beach town vibe with some of the best beaches in the state, especially if you want to surf! Great restaurants, enjoy a walk on the pier or head over to Dana Point, which is just minutes to get to. Renters Insurance will be required. If you're not already working with a Realtor, call Ines Negrete for a private showing. 949.554.5786