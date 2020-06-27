All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:44 AM

641 Vista Valinda

641 Vista Valinda · No Longer Available
Location

641 Vista Valinda, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS! High above San Clemente and first time on the market is this 4-bedroom, 3 bath home with a formal living and dining room and views from practically everywhere you look. There's a bedroom downstairs perfect for a home office with a nearby full bath down the hall. The spacious kitchen offers a gas range, double ovens and opens to the family room with spectacular views. A separate and cozy dining area is off the kitchen for more casual meals. Upstairs is the master with double door entry, OCEAN VIEWS off the balcony, a walk-in closet, dual vanities and a walk-in shower. There's also a large storage area. Down the hall you'll find two additional good-sized bedrooms with closets and ceiling fans. There's an additional full bath upstairs with plenty of linen/storage space. Low maintenance backyard with artificial turf, gas fire-pit and the most majestic sunsets you'll ever see! Fruit trees, side yard and spacious garage. San Clemente is the perfect spot for a SoCal summer getaway. It’s located in the southern part of Orange County, right before you hit San Diego. San Clemente has a laidback beach town vibe with some of the best beaches in the state, especially if you want to surf! Great restaurants, enjoy a walk on the pier or head over to Dana Point, which is just minutes to get to. Renters Insurance will be required. If you're not already working with a Realtor, call Ines Negrete for a private showing. 949.554.5786

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 Vista Valinda have any available units?
641 Vista Valinda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 641 Vista Valinda have?
Some of 641 Vista Valinda's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 Vista Valinda currently offering any rent specials?
641 Vista Valinda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 Vista Valinda pet-friendly?
No, 641 Vista Valinda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 641 Vista Valinda offer parking?
Yes, 641 Vista Valinda offers parking.
Does 641 Vista Valinda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 Vista Valinda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 Vista Valinda have a pool?
No, 641 Vista Valinda does not have a pool.
Does 641 Vista Valinda have accessible units?
No, 641 Vista Valinda does not have accessible units.
Does 641 Vista Valinda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 641 Vista Valinda has units with dishwashers.
Does 641 Vista Valinda have units with air conditioning?
No, 641 Vista Valinda does not have units with air conditioning.
