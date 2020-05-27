617 Via Presa

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage media room tennis court

Located in Rancho San Clemente this home is light, bright and move-in ready. Open-concept floor plan, large living room with gas fireplace, A/C, private back yard patio with no one behind you. Remodeled kitchen new cabinets, granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted interior upgraded flooring and built in hidden speakers throughout the home. This smart home allows you to control music, energy efficient LED lighting system, motorized shades and thermostat all from the ipad or smart device. Separate laundry area with direct access to the two car garage with overhead storage racks, and built-in cabinets. Upstairs features a deluxe master suite with private balcony and hillside views. Remodeled bathroom, sleek chrome fixtures and double vanity, dual closets, and lots of natural lighting. The 2nd master suite has a large walk-in closet, separate vanity area and full bath. Enjoy the open loft complete with a home theater system, surround sound, built-in storage and love seat. Resort living close to beaches, schools and shopping. Community pool has ocean and Catalina views. Easy access to San Diego and LA counties. Amenities include hiking trails, Rancho San Clemente Sports Park and Lifetime Tennis and Fitness Club coming soon. This home is available now!