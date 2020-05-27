All apartments in San Clemente
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
617 Via Presa
Last updated November 5 2019 at 10:56 AM

617 Via Presa

617 Via Presa · No Longer Available
Location

617 Via Presa, San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho San Clemente

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Located in Rancho San Clemente this home is light, bright and move-in ready. Open-concept floor plan, large living room with gas fireplace, A/C, private back yard patio with no one behind you. Remodeled kitchen new cabinets, granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted interior upgraded flooring and built in hidden speakers throughout the home. This smart home allows you to control music, energy efficient LED lighting system, motorized shades and thermostat all from the ipad or smart device. Separate laundry area with direct access to the two car garage with overhead storage racks, and built-in cabinets. Upstairs features a deluxe master suite with private balcony and hillside views. Remodeled bathroom, sleek chrome fixtures and double vanity, dual closets, and lots of natural lighting. The 2nd master suite has a large walk-in closet, separate vanity area and full bath. Enjoy the open loft complete with a home theater system, surround sound, built-in storage and love seat. Resort living close to beaches, schools and shopping. Community pool has ocean and Catalina views. Easy access to San Diego and LA counties. Amenities include hiking trails, Rancho San Clemente Sports Park and Lifetime Tennis and Fitness Club coming soon. This home is available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Via Presa have any available units?
617 Via Presa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 617 Via Presa have?
Some of 617 Via Presa's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Via Presa currently offering any rent specials?
617 Via Presa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Via Presa pet-friendly?
No, 617 Via Presa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 617 Via Presa offer parking?
Yes, 617 Via Presa offers parking.
Does 617 Via Presa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Via Presa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Via Presa have a pool?
Yes, 617 Via Presa has a pool.
Does 617 Via Presa have accessible units?
No, 617 Via Presa does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Via Presa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 Via Presa has units with dishwashers.
Does 617 Via Presa have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 617 Via Presa has units with air conditioning.

