6133 Camino Forestal

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets bbq/grill

Live in Paradise: 4 Bedroom Spacious Single Family Home - Spacious and Luxurious home located in the community of Forester Ranch in San Clemente, CA. This house is located in a quiet neighborhood has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. With approximately 2,080 square feet it offers a large kitchen with an island, lots of windows for natural light, high ceilings, walk-in closets, upgraded bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, and a balcony off the master suite. Enjoy this homes open living floor plan and lush backyard decorated with palm trees, lighting and a built in BBQ area giving this home a private paradise feel and a perfect place for entertaining. Additionally, it is conveniently located near restaurants, grocery stores, retail stores, beach cities (Laguna Beach Dana Point, San Clemente, etc.), and close to top-rated schools and the 5, 73 and 405 freeways.



(RLNE3653835)