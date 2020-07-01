All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 6133 Camino Forestal.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
6133 Camino Forestal
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

6133 Camino Forestal

6133 Camino Forestal · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

6133 Camino Forestal, San Clemente, CA 92673
Forster Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Live in Paradise: 4 Bedroom Spacious Single Family Home - Spacious and Luxurious home located in the community of Forester Ranch in San Clemente, CA. This house is located in a quiet neighborhood has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. With approximately 2,080 square feet it offers a large kitchen with an island, lots of windows for natural light, high ceilings, walk-in closets, upgraded bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, and a balcony off the master suite. Enjoy this homes open living floor plan and lush backyard decorated with palm trees, lighting and a built in BBQ area giving this home a private paradise feel and a perfect place for entertaining. Additionally, it is conveniently located near restaurants, grocery stores, retail stores, beach cities (Laguna Beach Dana Point, San Clemente, etc.), and close to top-rated schools and the 5, 73 and 405 freeways.

(RLNE3653835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6133 Camino Forestal have any available units?
6133 Camino Forestal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 6133 Camino Forestal have?
Some of 6133 Camino Forestal's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6133 Camino Forestal currently offering any rent specials?
6133 Camino Forestal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6133 Camino Forestal pet-friendly?
No, 6133 Camino Forestal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 6133 Camino Forestal offer parking?
No, 6133 Camino Forestal does not offer parking.
Does 6133 Camino Forestal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6133 Camino Forestal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6133 Camino Forestal have a pool?
No, 6133 Camino Forestal does not have a pool.
Does 6133 Camino Forestal have accessible units?
No, 6133 Camino Forestal does not have accessible units.
Does 6133 Camino Forestal have units with dishwashers?
No, 6133 Camino Forestal does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6133 Camino Forestal have units with air conditioning?
No, 6133 Camino Forestal does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College