Beautifully maintained Talega Townhouse within walking distance to schools, parks, and shopping! Highly upgraded throughout and ready to move in. Distressed hardwood floors, berber carpet, crown molding, granite counters, stainless appliances, built in entertainment center, custom garage cabinets, built in closets. Access to all Talega amenities including pools, spas, clubhouse, tennis courts, parks and more! A must see!