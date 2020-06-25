6 Corte Pinturas

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill

Highly sought after Gated 55+ community in San Clemente .... "The Gallery". This home features a large corner lot allowing for ultimate privacy. Home has a very open floor plan which includes 3 bedrooms (one bedroom is a Large Office with custom built-ins and shelves but could be converted to a bedroom). Home has been completely replumbed with pex piping. Brand new carpeting throughout and new interior paint with a soft neutral color. The open kitchen features granite counter tops and overlooks the living area. The living room boasts a custom built-in entertainment center with stone fireplace, large windows make each room very light and bright. The Master bedroom looks out to the beautiful covered patio area and the master bath has dual sinks, glass shower stall, and a large walk-in closet. Both bedrooms are on opposite sides of the home so there is plenty of privacy. HOA DUES INCLUDE EXTERIOR PAINTING, ROOF REPAIRS IF NEEDED AND SOME FRONT YARD LANDSCAPING. The "Gallery" offers a large community center with outdoor pool, jacuzzi, billiards room, fitness center, library, bocce ball, croquet lawn, BBQ