6 Corte Pinturas
6 Corte Pinturas

6 Corte Pinturas · No Longer Available
Location

6 Corte Pinturas, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
Highly sought after Gated 55+ community in San Clemente .... "The Gallery". This home features a large corner lot allowing for ultimate privacy. Home has a very open floor plan which includes 3 bedrooms (one bedroom is a Large Office with custom built-ins and shelves but could be converted to a bedroom). Home has been completely replumbed with pex piping. Brand new carpeting throughout and new interior paint with a soft neutral color. The open kitchen features granite counter tops and overlooks the living area. The living room boasts a custom built-in entertainment center with stone fireplace, large windows make each room very light and bright. The Master bedroom looks out to the beautiful covered patio area and the master bath has dual sinks, glass shower stall, and a large walk-in closet. Both bedrooms are on opposite sides of the home so there is plenty of privacy. HOA DUES INCLUDE EXTERIOR PAINTING, ROOF REPAIRS IF NEEDED AND SOME FRONT YARD LANDSCAPING. The "Gallery" offers a large community center with outdoor pool, jacuzzi, billiards room, fitness center, library, bocce ball, croquet lawn, BBQ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Corte Pinturas have any available units?
6 Corte Pinturas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 6 Corte Pinturas have?
Some of 6 Corte Pinturas's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Corte Pinturas currently offering any rent specials?
6 Corte Pinturas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Corte Pinturas pet-friendly?
No, 6 Corte Pinturas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 6 Corte Pinturas offer parking?
Yes, 6 Corte Pinturas offers parking.
Does 6 Corte Pinturas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Corte Pinturas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Corte Pinturas have a pool?
Yes, 6 Corte Pinturas has a pool.
Does 6 Corte Pinturas have accessible units?
No, 6 Corte Pinturas does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Corte Pinturas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Corte Pinturas has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Corte Pinturas have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Corte Pinturas does not have units with air conditioning.
