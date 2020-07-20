All apartments in San Clemente
525 VIA PRESA
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:13 AM

525 VIA PRESA

525 Via Presa · No Longer Available
Location

525 Via Presa, San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho San Clemente

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
San Clemente Ocean View Townhome for Lease - 2 Bed, 2.5 bath, 2 story townhome with ocean views. Located in Vilamoura at Rancho San Clemente HOA. Community offers a pool and jacuzzi. Home has custom upgrades throughout. Kitchen has custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room with fireplace, Unit includes refrigerator, dishwasher, R/O. Front load washer and dryer are also included. Patio is great for backyard BBQ's, and a 2 car attached garage.

1355 Sq.Ft. approx.

Sorry, No Pets.
No Smoking.
1 year lease agreement.

X Streets: Avenida Vista Montana / Calle Del Cerro

For more information, please call or text:
Judd Hietbrink (949)293-8543 or Amy Denes (949)202-4744

Thanks for looking.

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, Burr White PM will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3834871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 VIA PRESA have any available units?
525 VIA PRESA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 525 VIA PRESA have?
Some of 525 VIA PRESA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 VIA PRESA currently offering any rent specials?
525 VIA PRESA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 VIA PRESA pet-friendly?
No, 525 VIA PRESA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 525 VIA PRESA offer parking?
Yes, 525 VIA PRESA offers parking.
Does 525 VIA PRESA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 VIA PRESA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 VIA PRESA have a pool?
Yes, 525 VIA PRESA has a pool.
Does 525 VIA PRESA have accessible units?
No, 525 VIA PRESA does not have accessible units.
Does 525 VIA PRESA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 VIA PRESA has units with dishwashers.
Does 525 VIA PRESA have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 VIA PRESA does not have units with air conditioning.
