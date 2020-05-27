517 Elena Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage coffee bar ceiling fan pool table

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar game room parking pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub

Luxury San Clemente beach life awaits in this brand new, state-of-the-art fully furnished Spanish style home. Private retreat on a corner lot just moments from the surf with uninterrupted 360-degree hillside and ocean views from the rooftop deck. 1 private downstairs bedroom and 3 large upstairs bedrooms all with ensuite baths plus a bonus room. Open game room with custom pool table, fireplace, and multiple doors to fabulous private patio areas. Gourmet kitchen features high-end Subzero Wolf appliances. Quartz countertops, oversized kitchen island w/ additional seating, built-in wine cooler, & cozy dining area. Additional family room with fireplace and access to patio. Unbeatable master views with private patio overlooking the ocean and spa-like bath with dual sink vanity, dual walk-in glass showers and dual toilets. Bonus room includes wet bar with wine cooler, built-in coffee maker and built-in microwave and single drawer dishwasher for your convenience. Convenient upstairs laundry, too! Endless entertainment possibilities with 300 sq ft ocean view balcony with fireplace, Traeger grill, Sonos sound system throughout the home and Apple TV’s in all rooms. Park in the driveway + additional street parking and walk in just minutes to all the favorite local spots including the pier, surfing opportunities, coffee shops, restaurants, farmer’s markets, shopping and more! Call Beth Rider (owner) for alt terms & to check availability. Owners are licensed agents in AZ & CA.