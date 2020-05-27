All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 517 Elena Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
517 Elena Lane
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

517 Elena Lane

517 Elena Ln · (602) 363-5100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

517 Elena Ln, San Clemente, CA 92672

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3501 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
ceiling fan
pool table
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
game room
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Luxury San Clemente beach life awaits in this brand new, state-of-the-art fully furnished Spanish style home. Private retreat on a corner lot just moments from the surf with uninterrupted 360-degree hillside and ocean views from the rooftop deck. 1 private downstairs bedroom and 3 large upstairs bedrooms all with ensuite baths plus a bonus room. Open game room with custom pool table, fireplace, and multiple doors to fabulous private patio areas. Gourmet kitchen features high-end Subzero Wolf appliances. Quartz countertops, oversized kitchen island w/ additional seating, built-in wine cooler, & cozy dining area. Additional family room with fireplace and access to patio. Unbeatable master views with private patio overlooking the ocean and spa-like bath with dual sink vanity, dual walk-in glass showers and dual toilets. Bonus room includes wet bar with wine cooler, built-in coffee maker and built-in microwave and single drawer dishwasher for your convenience. Convenient upstairs laundry, too!  Endless entertainment possibilities with 300 sq ft ocean view balcony with fireplace, Traeger grill, Sonos sound system throughout the home and Apple TV’s in all rooms. Park in the driveway + additional street parking and walk in just minutes to all the favorite local spots including the pier, surfing opportunities, coffee shops, restaurants, farmer’s markets, shopping and more! Call Beth Rider (owner) for alt terms & to check availability. Owners are licensed agents in AZ & CA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Elena Lane have any available units?
517 Elena Lane has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 517 Elena Lane have?
Some of 517 Elena Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Elena Lane currently offering any rent specials?
517 Elena Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Elena Lane pet-friendly?
No, 517 Elena Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 517 Elena Lane offer parking?
Yes, 517 Elena Lane does offer parking.
Does 517 Elena Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Elena Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Elena Lane have a pool?
No, 517 Elena Lane does not have a pool.
Does 517 Elena Lane have accessible units?
No, 517 Elena Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Elena Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 Elena Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Elena Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 Elena Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 517 Elena Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity