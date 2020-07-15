All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 50 Via Ceramica.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
50 Via Ceramica
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

50 Via Ceramica

50 Via Ceramica · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

50 Via Ceramica, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Private Talega cul-de-sac location on vast pie-shaped lot that has it all! Spacious 2,342SF Escala floorplan features formal living & dining rms, a great room, 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths! The entry welcomes you into beamed ceiling formal living & dining rooms. Enjoy your expansive great room w/stacked stone fireplace, custom maple built-in media center, & breakfast nook. Updated gourmet kitchen w/bright white cabinets, kitchen counter seating, stainless steel appliances, Whirlpool® refrigerator, 6 burner gas cooktop, stone counters, & a subway tile backsplash! You can appreciate the quality hardwood flooring installed on a diagonal throughout the downstairs. The custom ornamental iron handrail staircase invites you up to the spacious master suite, boasting dual sinks, a built-in dresser, a luxurious bathtub, a glass shower enclosure, a walk-in closet, & a balcony overlooking the backyard & greenbelt views! There are 3 secondary rms & a separate laundry rm upstairs! Professionally landscaped peaceful & private backyard w/abundant So Cal amenities! There’s a wood burning firepit w/seat walls, a built-in-BBQ island w/seating, generous usable side yards, large grass areas, a swing set, all w/private greenbelt views! 2 car garage w/storage cabinets & shelves. 4th bedroom has access through a bedroom to an upstairs Jack & Jill bathroom. Landlord to provide weekly landscape service. Enjoy all Talega amenities! Submit for pets. Available for move-in approx 11/15/19. Move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Via Ceramica have any available units?
50 Via Ceramica doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 50 Via Ceramica have?
Some of 50 Via Ceramica's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Via Ceramica currently offering any rent specials?
50 Via Ceramica is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Via Ceramica pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 Via Ceramica is pet friendly.
Does 50 Via Ceramica offer parking?
Yes, 50 Via Ceramica offers parking.
Does 50 Via Ceramica have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Via Ceramica does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Via Ceramica have a pool?
Yes, 50 Via Ceramica has a pool.
Does 50 Via Ceramica have accessible units?
No, 50 Via Ceramica does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Via Ceramica have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Via Ceramica has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Via Ceramica have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Via Ceramica does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College