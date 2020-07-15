50 Via Ceramica

Amenities

Private Talega cul-de-sac location on vast pie-shaped lot that has it all! Spacious 2,342SF Escala floorplan features formal living & dining rms, a great room, 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths! The entry welcomes you into beamed ceiling formal living & dining rooms. Enjoy your expansive great room w/stacked stone fireplace, custom maple built-in media center, & breakfast nook. Updated gourmet kitchen w/bright white cabinets, kitchen counter seating, stainless steel appliances, Whirlpool® refrigerator, 6 burner gas cooktop, stone counters, & a subway tile backsplash! You can appreciate the quality hardwood flooring installed on a diagonal throughout the downstairs. The custom ornamental iron handrail staircase invites you up to the spacious master suite, boasting dual sinks, a built-in dresser, a luxurious bathtub, a glass shower enclosure, a walk-in closet, & a balcony overlooking the backyard & greenbelt views! There are 3 secondary rms & a separate laundry rm upstairs! Professionally landscaped peaceful & private backyard w/abundant So Cal amenities! There’s a wood burning firepit w/seat walls, a built-in-BBQ island w/seating, generous usable side yards, large grass areas, a swing set, all w/private greenbelt views! 2 car garage w/storage cabinets & shelves. 4th bedroom has access through a bedroom to an upstairs Jack & Jill bathroom. Landlord to provide weekly landscape service. Enjoy all Talega amenities! Submit for pets. Available for move-in approx 11/15/19. Move-in ready!