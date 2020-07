Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful Ocean Views from this lovely home in Richmond Pointe. Open floor plan with a Light and Bright Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, plenty of storage, 3 bedrooms, two of which have view decks offering Ocean, Dana Point Harbor and Catalina Views! Convenient to shopping, beaches and freeway. Non-smoking only.