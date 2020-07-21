48 Albergar

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Please call or have your RE Agent call Julie Zetland, Regency Real Estate Brokers, Inc. at 949-525-2911 with Questions or for Showing Information. Available for move-in 2/1/20. Fabulous Cul-de-Sac Location in Rancho San Clemente's Richmond Pointe!!! Excellent Condition featuring Beautiful Slate Flooring and Upgrades through-out!!! Open Floorplan has Cathedral Ceilings and Fireplace in Living Room that flows into Spacious Family Kitchen with Granite Countertops and White Cabinetry. Luxurious Master Suite features High Ceilings, Awesome Walk-in Closet and Beautiful Master Bath with Dual Sinks and Gorgeous Shower! Two Additional Upstairs Bedrooms and Second Bath. Full-Size Inside Laundry Room with Sink is located downstairs near Direct Access to the the Two Car Garage. Downstairs Powder Room. Spacious Patio Areas Front and Back, Featuring Large Viewing Deck in Low Maintenance Rear Yard. This Fabulous Home is located near Lobo Elementary School, Wonderful Community Park and Resort-like Lifetime Fitness Center with Tennis Courts, Two Swimming Pools and Clubhouse (Grand Opening 1/23 and membership required). A Short Drive to San Clemente Beaches, High School, the Outlets at San Clemente, Downtown Shopping and Talega Area Shopping.