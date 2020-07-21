All apartments in San Clemente
48 Albergar

48 Albergar · No Longer Available
Location

48 Albergar, San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho San Clemente

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Please call or have your RE Agent call Julie Zetland, Regency Real Estate Brokers, Inc. at 949-525-2911 with Questions or for Showing Information. Available for move-in 2/1/20. Fabulous Cul-de-Sac Location in Rancho San Clemente's Richmond Pointe!!! Excellent Condition featuring Beautiful Slate Flooring and Upgrades through-out!!! Open Floorplan has Cathedral Ceilings and Fireplace in Living Room that flows into Spacious Family Kitchen with Granite Countertops and White Cabinetry. Luxurious Master Suite features High Ceilings, Awesome Walk-in Closet and Beautiful Master Bath with Dual Sinks and Gorgeous Shower! Two Additional Upstairs Bedrooms and Second Bath. Full-Size Inside Laundry Room with Sink is located downstairs near Direct Access to the the Two Car Garage. Downstairs Powder Room. Spacious Patio Areas Front and Back, Featuring Large Viewing Deck in Low Maintenance Rear Yard. This Fabulous Home is located near Lobo Elementary School, Wonderful Community Park and Resort-like Lifetime Fitness Center with Tennis Courts, Two Swimming Pools and Clubhouse (Grand Opening 1/23 and membership required). A Short Drive to San Clemente Beaches, High School, the Outlets at San Clemente, Downtown Shopping and Talega Area Shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Albergar have any available units?
48 Albergar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 48 Albergar have?
Some of 48 Albergar's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Albergar currently offering any rent specials?
48 Albergar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Albergar pet-friendly?
No, 48 Albergar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 48 Albergar offer parking?
Yes, 48 Albergar offers parking.
Does 48 Albergar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Albergar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Albergar have a pool?
Yes, 48 Albergar has a pool.
Does 48 Albergar have accessible units?
No, 48 Albergar does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Albergar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 Albergar has units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Albergar have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Albergar does not have units with air conditioning.
