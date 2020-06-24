Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

42 Finca Available 04/06/19 Charming 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Detached Home!! - Beautifully Remodeled Detached Home in the Richmond Pointe Community of San Clemente!! This Charming 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home is Open and Bright with Soaring Vaulted Ceilings and an Open Floor Plan flooded with Natural Light. Features include Engineered Wood Floors, Custom Color Scheme, and Marble Tile Mosaic Finishes! Newer Paint throughout and Low-Pile Carpet Upstairs. The Master Bathroom features a Large Vanity with Dual Sinks and a Walk-in Shower with frame-less glass door. Cozy Fireplace in the Family Room, Central A/C, and Spacious Private Backyard to enjoy time with friends and family! Two-Car Attached Garage! Enjoy nearby parks, trails, and shopping!



