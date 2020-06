Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Fully furnished, One bedroom one bath . Not a full kitchen, has mini fridge, hot plate No stove. No Pets allowed. Walk to downtown and beach!! Enjoy beautiful Sunsets. Great for quiet , working individual

Who does not cook a lot . Won't last long. Has one parking space and laundry on site.

Beautiful Sunsets, walk to beach and downtown.