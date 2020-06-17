All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 411 Avenida Victoria.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
411 Avenida Victoria
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

411 Avenida Victoria

411 Avenida Victoria · (602) 363-5100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

411 Avenida Victoria, San Clemente, CA 92672

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Luxurious San Clemente beach retreat with an unbeatable location-less than a 5-minute walk to the surf! Fully furnished 3 Bed and 2 Bath home with private balcony for the stellar ocean breeze and sunset views. Plenty of space for up to 8 guests with large main living area with cozy fireplace and TV along with a spacious kitchen with abundant seating & counter space and full kitchen with everything you need to make your own home cooked meals if desired. The second-floor carpeted master bedroom has a gorgeous spa-like bath with two-person jetted tub with travertine surround and slate flooring. There is an additional downstairs secondary bedroom and the second-floor third bedroom has balcony access for those sunrise or sunset views! Additional areas to relax include an epoxied back patio and front pavered patio with firepit & gas BBQ. Further amenities include parking for 2 vehicles, high-speed internet, laundry facilities, linens, phone and much more. Just a 10 minute walk to downtown with restaurants and shopping opportunities. Your SoCal dream beach trip awaits! Call Beth Rider (owner) for alternative terms and to check availability. Owners are licensed agents in California and Arizona.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Avenida Victoria have any available units?
411 Avenida Victoria has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 411 Avenida Victoria have?
Some of 411 Avenida Victoria's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Avenida Victoria currently offering any rent specials?
411 Avenida Victoria isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Avenida Victoria pet-friendly?
No, 411 Avenida Victoria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 411 Avenida Victoria offer parking?
Yes, 411 Avenida Victoria does offer parking.
Does 411 Avenida Victoria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Avenida Victoria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Avenida Victoria have a pool?
No, 411 Avenida Victoria does not have a pool.
Does 411 Avenida Victoria have accessible units?
No, 411 Avenida Victoria does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Avenida Victoria have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 Avenida Victoria does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 Avenida Victoria have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 Avenida Victoria does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 411 Avenida Victoria?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity