411 Avenida Victoria

Luxurious San Clemente beach retreat with an unbeatable location-less than a 5-minute walk to the surf! Fully furnished 3 Bed and 2 Bath home with private balcony for the stellar ocean breeze and sunset views. Plenty of space for up to 8 guests with large main living area with cozy fireplace and TV along with a spacious kitchen with abundant seating & counter space and full kitchen with everything you need to make your own home cooked meals if desired. The second-floor carpeted master bedroom has a gorgeous spa-like bath with two-person jetted tub with travertine surround and slate flooring. There is an additional downstairs secondary bedroom and the second-floor third bedroom has balcony access for those sunrise or sunset views! Additional areas to relax include an epoxied back patio and front pavered patio with firepit & gas BBQ. Further amenities include parking for 2 vehicles, high-speed internet, laundry facilities, linens, phone and much more. Just a 10 minute walk to downtown with restaurants and shopping opportunities. Your SoCal dream beach trip awaits! Call Beth Rider (owner) for alternative terms and to check availability. Owners are licensed agents in California and Arizona.