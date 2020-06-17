408 Pasadena Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful White Water Oceanfront Condominium. Rarely on the market, this Driftwood Bluffs waterfront home has it all. Amazing views from the living room, dining room, kitchen and master bedroom. Unobstructed views South as far as La Jolla, North to the Pier, and Dana Point. Sit down Catalina, San Clemente Island views. Amazing oceanfront balcony off of the living room and kitchen that is large enough for a large table Have your meals while

watching the sunset. The master bedroom opens to the large balcony. The kitchen is very large with granite counter tops, 6 burner gas range, double oven, G.E. refrigerator. Views from virtually every room. There is a two car garage, and elevator access. The community of Driftwood Bluffs is quiet,

with a gorgeous ocean front pool, and hot tub. This is a very unique property with an amazing location.