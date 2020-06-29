All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 407 Camino San Clemente.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
407 Camino San Clemente
Last updated March 24 2020 at 3:47 AM

407 Camino San Clemente

407 Camino San Clemente · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

407 Camino San Clemente, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Located in Colony Cove, this single level 2 bedroom 1 bath condo features a remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and tile floors and includes electric range, dishwasher, and microwave. You'll also find a closet with laundry hookups in the kitchen. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Updated bathroom with walk-in shower and private outdoor area outside of bathroom. Cozy fireplace in the living room and ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Beautiful garden court yard view from patio. Corner unit and also includes 1-car garage with storage. Not required to be 55+ in this part of Colony Cove! Access to community pool and spa and just a short drive or bike ride to San Clemente beaches!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Camino San Clemente have any available units?
407 Camino San Clemente doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 407 Camino San Clemente have?
Some of 407 Camino San Clemente's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Camino San Clemente currently offering any rent specials?
407 Camino San Clemente is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Camino San Clemente pet-friendly?
No, 407 Camino San Clemente is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 407 Camino San Clemente offer parking?
Yes, 407 Camino San Clemente offers parking.
Does 407 Camino San Clemente have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 Camino San Clemente does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Camino San Clemente have a pool?
Yes, 407 Camino San Clemente has a pool.
Does 407 Camino San Clemente have accessible units?
No, 407 Camino San Clemente does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Camino San Clemente have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 Camino San Clemente has units with dishwashers.
Does 407 Camino San Clemente have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 Camino San Clemente does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College