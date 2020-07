Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated home with peek-a-boo ocean views. Features include beautiful laminate floors, cheery white kitchen with "beach" blue tile, spacious living, dining and bedroom areas, vaulted ceilings and more. This light and bright beauty sits just 1 mile from the beach, in the quiet community of Seascape Village, and offers a large covered patio which expands the living space even further. Don't miss this great home in the best area!