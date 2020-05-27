4 Vista Del Ponto

Amenities

Stunning Ocean Views from almost every room in this recently UPDATED 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo moments distance to downtown San Clemente! On the most coveted street of Seaview Townhomes, with SWEEPING views of the OCEAN, Dana Point Harbor to Cotton's Point, this FURNISHED Lease home is ready for move-in today! Downstairs is a completely updated kitchen with new SS appliances, granite counters, new soft-close cabinets, and recessed lighting. Fully-enclosed sunroom! New porcelain-tiled gas fireplace, newer carpeting, and all new light fixtures. Gorgeous New Kitchen!! Upstairs, each bedroom sits on it's own floor for the ultimate privacy. The massive Master bedroom has panoramic ocean views. A large retreat area can be used as a sitting area or home office. Relax next to your gas fireplace and wake up every morning to the blue ocean! The master bath has recessed lighting and granite counters with double sinks. You'll find tons of closet space in both bedrooms. The second bedroom sits on it's own floor and has an updated bath with glass-enclosed shower. Features include: ceiling fans, scraped ceilings, new furnace and water heater, and new toilets. The HOA includes pool, spa, and sport court. Make this FURNISHED BEACH HOUSE yours today!