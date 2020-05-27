All apartments in San Clemente
4 Vista Del Ponto
Last updated September 5 2019 at 7:42 PM

4 Vista Del Ponto

4 Vista del Ponto · No Longer Available
San Clemente
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Luxury Places
Location

4 Vista del Ponto, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning Ocean Views from almost every room in this recently UPDATED 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo moments distance to downtown San Clemente! On the most coveted street of Seaview Townhomes, with SWEEPING views of the OCEAN, Dana Point Harbor to Cotton's Point, this FURNISHED Lease home is ready for move-in today! Downstairs is a completely updated kitchen with new SS appliances, granite counters, new soft-close cabinets, and recessed lighting. Fully-enclosed sunroom! New porcelain-tiled gas fireplace, newer carpeting, and all new light fixtures. Gorgeous New Kitchen!! Upstairs, each bedroom sits on it's own floor for the ultimate privacy. The massive Master bedroom has panoramic ocean views. A large retreat area can be used as a sitting area or home office. Relax next to your gas fireplace and wake up every morning to the blue ocean! The master bath has recessed lighting and granite counters with double sinks. You'll find tons of closet space in both bedrooms. The second bedroom sits on it's own floor and has an updated bath with glass-enclosed shower. Features include: ceiling fans, scraped ceilings, new furnace and water heater, and new toilets. The HOA includes pool, spa, and sport court. Make this FURNISHED BEACH HOUSE yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Vista Del Ponto have any available units?
4 Vista Del Ponto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 4 Vista Del Ponto have?
Some of 4 Vista Del Ponto's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Vista Del Ponto currently offering any rent specials?
4 Vista Del Ponto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Vista Del Ponto pet-friendly?
No, 4 Vista Del Ponto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 4 Vista Del Ponto offer parking?
Yes, 4 Vista Del Ponto offers parking.
Does 4 Vista Del Ponto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Vista Del Ponto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Vista Del Ponto have a pool?
Yes, 4 Vista Del Ponto has a pool.
Does 4 Vista Del Ponto have accessible units?
No, 4 Vista Del Ponto does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Vista Del Ponto have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Vista Del Ponto does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Vista Del Ponto have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Vista Del Ponto does not have units with air conditioning.
