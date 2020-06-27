All apartments in San Clemente
39 Avenida Brio

39 Avenida Brio · No Longer Available
Location

39 Avenida Brio, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great Trinidad at Talega upper level unit with all living space on one level and a large view deck. Full two car attached garage with direct access. Convenient to community park and all amenities and offering a quiet, peaceful location. Upgraded with plantation shutters throughout, plush designer quality neutral carpets, tile and faux wood floors, closet organizers, recessed lighting and more. Great dual master floorplan with large great room with cozy fireplace. Fully equipped gourmet kitchen, walk-in pantry, inside laundry room and central air conditioning. Enjoy all the amenities and activities that the Talega lifestyle has to offer including pools, tennis, clubhouse, ongoing activities, parks, access to golf and much more. Enjoy the best in ocean close upscale lifestyle. FRESH NEWER INTERIOR WITH NEWER PAINT THROUGHOUT. CUSTOM BASEBOARDS AND CASEMENT MOLDINGS, UPSCALE NEUTRAL CARPETS AND MANUFACTURED WOOD FLOORING NOW INSTALLED! CLEAN, CLEAN, CLEAN UPSCALE UNIT READY FOR THE FUSSIEST TENANT!! ENTIRE BUILDING HAS BEEN RE-PAINTED OUTSIDE. PLEASE CALL AGENT FOR MORE INFO!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Avenida Brio have any available units?
39 Avenida Brio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 39 Avenida Brio have?
Some of 39 Avenida Brio's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Avenida Brio currently offering any rent specials?
39 Avenida Brio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Avenida Brio pet-friendly?
No, 39 Avenida Brio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 39 Avenida Brio offer parking?
Yes, 39 Avenida Brio offers parking.
Does 39 Avenida Brio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Avenida Brio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Avenida Brio have a pool?
Yes, 39 Avenida Brio has a pool.
Does 39 Avenida Brio have accessible units?
No, 39 Avenida Brio does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Avenida Brio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Avenida Brio has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Avenida Brio have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 39 Avenida Brio has units with air conditioning.
