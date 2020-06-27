39 Avenida Brio

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Great Trinidad at Talega upper level unit with all living space on one level and a large view deck. Full two car attached garage with direct access. Convenient to community park and all amenities and offering a quiet, peaceful location. Upgraded with plantation shutters throughout, plush designer quality neutral carpets, tile and faux wood floors, closet organizers, recessed lighting and more. Great dual master floorplan with large great room with cozy fireplace. Fully equipped gourmet kitchen, walk-in pantry, inside laundry room and central air conditioning. Enjoy all the amenities and activities that the Talega lifestyle has to offer including pools, tennis, clubhouse, ongoing activities, parks, access to golf and much more. Enjoy the best in ocean close upscale lifestyle. FRESH NEWER INTERIOR WITH NEWER PAINT THROUGHOUT. CUSTOM BASEBOARDS AND CASEMENT MOLDINGS, UPSCALE NEUTRAL CARPETS AND MANUFACTURED WOOD FLOORING NOW INSTALLED! CLEAN, CLEAN, CLEAN UPSCALE UNIT READY FOR THE FUSSIEST TENANT!! ENTIRE BUILDING HAS BEEN RE-PAINTED OUTSIDE. PLEASE CALL AGENT FOR MORE INFO!!!