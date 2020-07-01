3805 Calle La Quinta

Amenities

This charming two-story condo in the secluded neighborhood of Ocean Hills offers plenty of space, storage, ocean views, and privacy! As you walk up through the front door you'll find a bright entry leading to an open living and dining room on the upper level. Private deck off dining room has ocean views. Kitchen is light and airy and has a breakfast counter and ocean views from the window. You'll also find a half bath on the upper level and storage closet. The bottom level is where you'll find three spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet, bathroom with walk-in shower, and a sliding glass door leading to a private enclosed backyard with an additional storage closet. On the bottom level you'll also find the laundry room in the full bath, and direct access to your 2-Car garage. This condo comes Fully Furnished, including All Major Appliances. HOA dues are included in the rent and includes several amenities such as pools, pitch and putt golf course, clubhouse, and is in close proximity to shops, dining, and beaches!