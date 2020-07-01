All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 3805 Calle La Quinta.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
3805 Calle La Quinta
Last updated January 21 2020 at 7:26 AM

3805 Calle La Quinta

3805 Calle La Quinta · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

3805 Calle La Quinta, San Clemente, CA 92673

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This charming two-story condo in the secluded neighborhood of Ocean Hills offers plenty of space, storage, ocean views, and privacy! As you walk up through the front door you'll find a bright entry leading to an open living and dining room on the upper level. Private deck off dining room has ocean views. Kitchen is light and airy and has a breakfast counter and ocean views from the window. You'll also find a half bath on the upper level and storage closet. The bottom level is where you'll find three spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet, bathroom with walk-in shower, and a sliding glass door leading to a private enclosed backyard with an additional storage closet. On the bottom level you'll also find the laundry room in the full bath, and direct access to your 2-Car garage. This condo comes Fully Furnished, including All Major Appliances. HOA dues are included in the rent and includes several amenities such as pools, pitch and putt golf course, clubhouse, and is in close proximity to shops, dining, and beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 Calle La Quinta have any available units?
3805 Calle La Quinta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 3805 Calle La Quinta have?
Some of 3805 Calle La Quinta's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3805 Calle La Quinta currently offering any rent specials?
3805 Calle La Quinta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 Calle La Quinta pet-friendly?
No, 3805 Calle La Quinta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 3805 Calle La Quinta offer parking?
Yes, 3805 Calle La Quinta offers parking.
Does 3805 Calle La Quinta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3805 Calle La Quinta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 Calle La Quinta have a pool?
Yes, 3805 Calle La Quinta has a pool.
Does 3805 Calle La Quinta have accessible units?
No, 3805 Calle La Quinta does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 Calle La Quinta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3805 Calle La Quinta has units with dishwashers.
Does 3805 Calle La Quinta have units with air conditioning?
No, 3805 Calle La Quinta does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College