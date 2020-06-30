3735 Calle Casino

Amenities

Expansive Ocean Views from this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Single Family Home in the Community of Ocean Hills in North San Clemente. This unit is completely Remodeled and Updated, with Hardwood floors, Stainless Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, and Large Viewing Deck off Main Living Room. Bedrooms are all Downstairs with Private Patios, and Sliding Glass Doors. The Ocean Views are amazing from the Deck and have Automated Shades for Sun Shading as well. Ocean Views from both the downstairs and upstairs. Location is Ideal Near Stores, Shops, Biking Distance to Beach and Harbor.