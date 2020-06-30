All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 3735 Calle Casino.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
3735 Calle Casino
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:45 AM

3735 Calle Casino

3735 Calle Casino · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

3735 Calle Casino, San Clemente, CA 92673

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Expansive Ocean Views from this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Single Family Home in the Community of Ocean Hills in North San Clemente. This unit is completely Remodeled and Updated, with Hardwood floors, Stainless Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, and Large Viewing Deck off Main Living Room. Bedrooms are all Downstairs with Private Patios, and Sliding Glass Doors. The Ocean Views are amazing from the Deck and have Automated Shades for Sun Shading as well. Ocean Views from both the downstairs and upstairs. Location is Ideal Near Stores, Shops, Biking Distance to Beach and Harbor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3735 Calle Casino have any available units?
3735 Calle Casino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 3735 Calle Casino have?
Some of 3735 Calle Casino's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3735 Calle Casino currently offering any rent specials?
3735 Calle Casino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3735 Calle Casino pet-friendly?
No, 3735 Calle Casino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 3735 Calle Casino offer parking?
Yes, 3735 Calle Casino offers parking.
Does 3735 Calle Casino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3735 Calle Casino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3735 Calle Casino have a pool?
No, 3735 Calle Casino does not have a pool.
Does 3735 Calle Casino have accessible units?
No, 3735 Calle Casino does not have accessible units.
Does 3735 Calle Casino have units with dishwashers?
No, 3735 Calle Casino does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3735 Calle Casino have units with air conditioning?
No, 3735 Calle Casino does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College