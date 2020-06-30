346 Camino San Clemente

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage

Charming and quiet cottage in the 55+ coastal community, Colony Cove. The community is located west of the I5 freeway. Enjoy ocean views throughout the community. Easy access to coastal trails, next to Sea Summit community and San Clemente outlets. Just down the hill to Poche beach and the PCH, bike and coastal paths.

Spacious family and dining room area with a cozy gas fireplace. The kitchen has been remodeled with gorgeous granite, new appliances, and white cabinets. New wood tile floors throughout. Master has en suite bathroom and wall to wall closets. Both bathrooms have been remodeled. Plantations shutters throughout. Washer and dryer hookups inside (landlord will work with the tenant to provide W/D if necessary). One car detached garage with ample storage.

Lovely front patio with white picket fence and a dog run with doggie door. Just steps away from heated, saltwater community pool with beautiful lounging area.