Last updated March 21 2020 at 3:56 AM

346 Camino San Clemente

Location

346 Camino San Clemente, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
Charming and quiet cottage in the 55+ coastal community, Colony Cove. The community is located west of the I5 freeway. Enjoy ocean views throughout the community. Easy access to coastal trails, next to Sea Summit community and San Clemente outlets. Just down the hill to Poche beach and the PCH, bike and coastal paths.
Spacious family and dining room area with a cozy gas fireplace. The kitchen has been remodeled with gorgeous granite, new appliances, and white cabinets. New wood tile floors throughout. Master has en suite bathroom and wall to wall closets. Both bathrooms have been remodeled. Plantations shutters throughout. Washer and dryer hookups inside (landlord will work with the tenant to provide W/D if necessary). One car detached garage with ample storage.
Lovely front patio with white picket fence and a dog run with doggie door. Just steps away from heated, saltwater community pool with beautiful lounging area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 Camino San Clemente have any available units?
346 Camino San Clemente doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 346 Camino San Clemente have?
Some of 346 Camino San Clemente's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 Camino San Clemente currently offering any rent specials?
346 Camino San Clemente is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 Camino San Clemente pet-friendly?
Yes, 346 Camino San Clemente is pet friendly.
Does 346 Camino San Clemente offer parking?
Yes, 346 Camino San Clemente offers parking.
Does 346 Camino San Clemente have units with washers and dryers?
No, 346 Camino San Clemente does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 Camino San Clemente have a pool?
Yes, 346 Camino San Clemente has a pool.
Does 346 Camino San Clemente have accessible units?
No, 346 Camino San Clemente does not have accessible units.
Does 346 Camino San Clemente have units with dishwashers?
No, 346 Camino San Clemente does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 346 Camino San Clemente have units with air conditioning?
No, 346 Camino San Clemente does not have units with air conditioning.

