34 Paseo Verde

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Highly upgraded home - wood flooring, granite kitchen counter tops, s/s appliances, convection oven, plantation shutters upstairs, custom window treatments throughout. Built-in media niche in living room, crown molding and custom stairway handrails. Air Conditioning. Enclosed patio area for outdoor entertaining. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Two car attached garage with entry to condo. Hiking trails, pools and Vista Hermosa Sports complex nearby. Property is close to shopping, community pools, blue ribbon K-8 Vista Del Mar Elementary and Middle school, Talega golf course and minutes away from world class beaches and surf.