Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
34 Paseo Verde
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

34 Paseo Verde

34 Paseo Verde · No Longer Available
San Clemente
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

34 Paseo Verde, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Highly upgraded home - wood flooring, granite kitchen counter tops, s/s appliances, convection oven, plantation shutters upstairs, custom window treatments throughout. Built-in media niche in living room, crown molding and custom stairway handrails. Air Conditioning. Enclosed patio area for outdoor entertaining. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Two car attached garage with entry to condo. Hiking trails, pools and Vista Hermosa Sports complex nearby. Property is close to shopping, community pools, blue ribbon K-8 Vista Del Mar Elementary and Middle school, Talega golf course and minutes away from world class beaches and surf.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Paseo Verde have any available units?
34 Paseo Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 34 Paseo Verde have?
Some of 34 Paseo Verde's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Paseo Verde currently offering any rent specials?
34 Paseo Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Paseo Verde pet-friendly?
No, 34 Paseo Verde is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 34 Paseo Verde offer parking?
Yes, 34 Paseo Verde offers parking.
Does 34 Paseo Verde have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 Paseo Verde offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Paseo Verde have a pool?
Yes, 34 Paseo Verde has a pool.
Does 34 Paseo Verde have accessible units?
No, 34 Paseo Verde does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Paseo Verde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Paseo Verde has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Paseo Verde have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 34 Paseo Verde has units with air conditioning.
