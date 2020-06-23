All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 34 Calle Sol.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
34 Calle Sol
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:29 AM

34 Calle Sol

34 Calle Sol · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Rancho San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

34 Calle Sol, San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho San Clemente

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom fully detached home with a 2 car attached garage in Villagio II in Rancho San Clemente. You will not be disappointed! It is super nice and clean!! All the living is on the main floor Except the 3rd bedroom and full bath which are upstairs via a spiral staircase (it has a walk-in closet and small balcony) Delightful stone entry courtyard. Ceramic tile, wood and bamboo floors throughout most of the home (the 2 secondary bedrooms have carpet) Huge master bedroom with bamboo floors, 2 closets, ceiling fan and a sliding door out to the back covered patio. Large master bath with glass enclosed tub/shower and 2 separate sinks. Lovely living room with wood floors, lots of windows and a gas fireplace. Beautiful updated kitchen with granite counters, Bosch appliances and a stainless steel refrigerator included. Enclosed back yard/patio plus front patio. Washer/dryer are included and the hook-ups are in garage. No smoking allowed on the premises. Pet might be considered with additional deposit and owner meeting the pet. Just minutes to beach, shopping, pier, freeway, train, San Clemente Outlets and more!! Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Calle Sol have any available units?
34 Calle Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 34 Calle Sol have?
Some of 34 Calle Sol's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Calle Sol currently offering any rent specials?
34 Calle Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Calle Sol pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 Calle Sol is pet friendly.
Does 34 Calle Sol offer parking?
Yes, 34 Calle Sol offers parking.
Does 34 Calle Sol have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 Calle Sol offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Calle Sol have a pool?
No, 34 Calle Sol does not have a pool.
Does 34 Calle Sol have accessible units?
No, 34 Calle Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Calle Sol have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Calle Sol has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Calle Sol have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Calle Sol does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College