34 Calle Sol

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

Lovely 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom fully detached home with a 2 car attached garage in Villagio II in Rancho San Clemente. You will not be disappointed! It is super nice and clean!! All the living is on the main floor Except the 3rd bedroom and full bath which are upstairs via a spiral staircase (it has a walk-in closet and small balcony) Delightful stone entry courtyard. Ceramic tile, wood and bamboo floors throughout most of the home (the 2 secondary bedrooms have carpet) Huge master bedroom with bamboo floors, 2 closets, ceiling fan and a sliding door out to the back covered patio. Large master bath with glass enclosed tub/shower and 2 separate sinks. Lovely living room with wood floors, lots of windows and a gas fireplace. Beautiful updated kitchen with granite counters, Bosch appliances and a stainless steel refrigerator included. Enclosed back yard/patio plus front patio. Washer/dryer are included and the hook-ups are in garage. No smoking allowed on the premises. Pet might be considered with additional deposit and owner meeting the pet. Just minutes to beach, shopping, pier, freeway, train, San Clemente Outlets and more!! Renters insurance required.