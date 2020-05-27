All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

338 Plaza Estival

338 Plaza Estival · No Longer Available
Location

338 Plaza Estival, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Capistrano Beach beauty! - Very private Capistrano Beach La Cuesta Cove 3 bedroom 2 bath end unit with direct access attached two car garage! Your very own front patio and back patio makes you feel right at home. Cozy arched white brick fire place in living area. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, gas range and new appliances. Upgraded walk in showers in both bathrooms. Great spacious outdoor grass area next to unit. Located close to freeways, shopping and parks! Only two miles from the beach! Stainless steel refrigerator, washer & dryer in garage provided for your use.

(RLNE5357408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 Plaza Estival have any available units?
338 Plaza Estival doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 338 Plaza Estival have?
Some of 338 Plaza Estival's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 Plaza Estival currently offering any rent specials?
338 Plaza Estival is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Plaza Estival pet-friendly?
Yes, 338 Plaza Estival is pet friendly.
Does 338 Plaza Estival offer parking?
Yes, 338 Plaza Estival offers parking.
Does 338 Plaza Estival have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 338 Plaza Estival offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Plaza Estival have a pool?
No, 338 Plaza Estival does not have a pool.
Does 338 Plaza Estival have accessible units?
No, 338 Plaza Estival does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Plaza Estival have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 Plaza Estival does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 338 Plaza Estival have units with air conditioning?
No, 338 Plaza Estival does not have units with air conditioning.

