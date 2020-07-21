All apartments in San Clemente
3306 Calle Grande Vista
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

3306 Calle Grande Vista

3306 Calle Grande Vista · No Longer Available
Location

3306 Calle Grande Vista, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in San Clemente!! - As you enter you are embraced with loads of natural light coming through the large windows and high ceilings of the home. A bright and airy living room welcomes you and features a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. Next room over is a spacious family room with a sunken wet bar to entertain guests, and double glass sliding doors to the private backyard. Another fireplace wraps around from the family room to the dining area and kitchen. Kitchen features granite countertops and another sliding glass door to access the backyard. The main level also has a laundry closet with washer and dryer included, a full bath, and a bedroom with a sliding glass door to backyard. Upstairs on the second level is a huge master suite with fireplace, high ceilings, balcony, and a master bath that features a large soaking tub, walk-in shower, double sinks, and a fourth fireplace! Two more bedrooms are upstairs and very spacious with a Jack and Jill bathroom with double sinks. Other highlights of the home are new luxury vinyl floors throughout with tile in the kitchen and baths. The home also has a two-car attached garage and is located in a cul-de-sac. HOA dues and gardener are included in the rent and amenities include access to the tennis courts! Great location just a short distance to Poche Beach, shops and dining, and Pacific Coast Highway!

(RLNE5137261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3306 Calle Grande Vista have any available units?
3306 Calle Grande Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 3306 Calle Grande Vista have?
Some of 3306 Calle Grande Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3306 Calle Grande Vista currently offering any rent specials?
3306 Calle Grande Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3306 Calle Grande Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, 3306 Calle Grande Vista is pet friendly.
Does 3306 Calle Grande Vista offer parking?
Yes, 3306 Calle Grande Vista offers parking.
Does 3306 Calle Grande Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3306 Calle Grande Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3306 Calle Grande Vista have a pool?
No, 3306 Calle Grande Vista does not have a pool.
Does 3306 Calle Grande Vista have accessible units?
No, 3306 Calle Grande Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 3306 Calle Grande Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 3306 Calle Grande Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3306 Calle Grande Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 3306 Calle Grande Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
