3306 Calle Grande Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in San Clemente!! - As you enter you are embraced with loads of natural light coming through the large windows and high ceilings of the home. A bright and airy living room welcomes you and features a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. Next room over is a spacious family room with a sunken wet bar to entertain guests, and double glass sliding doors to the private backyard. Another fireplace wraps around from the family room to the dining area and kitchen. Kitchen features granite countertops and another sliding glass door to access the backyard. The main level also has a laundry closet with washer and dryer included, a full bath, and a bedroom with a sliding glass door to backyard. Upstairs on the second level is a huge master suite with fireplace, high ceilings, balcony, and a master bath that features a large soaking tub, walk-in shower, double sinks, and a fourth fireplace! Two more bedrooms are upstairs and very spacious with a Jack and Jill bathroom with double sinks. Other highlights of the home are new luxury vinyl floors throughout with tile in the kitchen and baths. The home also has a two-car attached garage and is located in a cul-de-sac. HOA dues and gardener are included in the rent and amenities include access to the tennis courts! Great location just a short distance to Poche Beach, shops and dining, and Pacific Coast Highway!



(RLNE5137261)