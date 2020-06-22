329 Encino Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace courtyard refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard garage

San Clemente two bedroom, one bathroom, one car garage - just one block to the beach, pier and hiking trail. This upper level penthouse apartment home has a split floor plan with the bedrooms down and the living room, kitchen, and massive balcony - up. The upgraded kitchen has lots of windows and light accompanied by ocean and neighborhood views. The open floor plan provides for a spacious living room with fireplace, and sliding glass doors leading to the massive ocean view balcony. The home has a formal entry, shared laundry, and a garden like courtyard and entryway. Lastly, a brand new refrigerator is going in soon as well!