Location

329 Encino Lane, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
San Clemente two bedroom, one bathroom, one car garage - just one block to the beach, pier and hiking trail. This upper level penthouse apartment home has a split floor plan with the bedrooms down and the living room, kitchen, and massive balcony - up. The upgraded kitchen has lots of windows and light accompanied by ocean and neighborhood views. The open floor plan provides for a spacious living room with fireplace, and sliding glass doors leading to the massive ocean view balcony. The home has a formal entry, shared laundry, and a garden like courtyard and entryway. Lastly, a brand new refrigerator is going in soon as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 Encino Lane have any available units?
329 Encino Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 329 Encino Lane have?
Some of 329 Encino Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 Encino Lane currently offering any rent specials?
329 Encino Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Encino Lane pet-friendly?
No, 329 Encino Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 329 Encino Lane offer parking?
Yes, 329 Encino Lane does offer parking.
Does 329 Encino Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 Encino Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Encino Lane have a pool?
No, 329 Encino Lane does not have a pool.
Does 329 Encino Lane have accessible units?
No, 329 Encino Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Encino Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 Encino Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 329 Encino Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 329 Encino Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
