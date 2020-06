Amenities

Southwest San Clemente Two Bed Two Bath condo with AC and water/trash included! This two bedroom two bathroom condo is updated with new flooring, stainless kitchen appliances and has a very large master suite. The condo also has a direct access two car garage with private washer/dryer and a reserved additional spot. The small condo association is located in Southwest San Clemente with close access to Uppers/Lowers, SC Municipal Golf Course and Concordia Elementary School.