All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 3234 Paseo Gallita.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
3234 Paseo Gallita
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:06 AM

3234 Paseo Gallita

3234 Paseo Gallita · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

3234 Paseo Gallita, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Lovely remodeled home in quiet and well groomed area of San Clemente. Single level 3 Bedroom (3rd bedroom is being used as a den) with Ocean and Catalina Sunset views front and rear patios and center atrium. Located in the Palisades area of Capistrano Bluffs, this home is walking distance and close to Pines Park and easy 3 minute drive to the sand. Association pool and spa and in beautiful condition. Contact robyn@robynseymour.com or text 949 212-1147 to schedule seeing the property. Available July 1

Please see remarks for access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3234 Paseo Gallita have any available units?
3234 Paseo Gallita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 3234 Paseo Gallita have?
Some of 3234 Paseo Gallita's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3234 Paseo Gallita currently offering any rent specials?
3234 Paseo Gallita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3234 Paseo Gallita pet-friendly?
No, 3234 Paseo Gallita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 3234 Paseo Gallita offer parking?
No, 3234 Paseo Gallita does not offer parking.
Does 3234 Paseo Gallita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3234 Paseo Gallita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3234 Paseo Gallita have a pool?
Yes, 3234 Paseo Gallita has a pool.
Does 3234 Paseo Gallita have accessible units?
No, 3234 Paseo Gallita does not have accessible units.
Does 3234 Paseo Gallita have units with dishwashers?
No, 3234 Paseo Gallita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3234 Paseo Gallita have units with air conditioning?
No, 3234 Paseo Gallita does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College