3234 Paseo Gallita

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Lovely remodeled home in quiet and well groomed area of San Clemente. Single level 3 Bedroom (3rd bedroom is being used as a den) with Ocean and Catalina Sunset views front and rear patios and center atrium. Located in the Palisades area of Capistrano Bluffs, this home is walking distance and close to Pines Park and easy 3 minute drive to the sand. Association pool and spa and in beautiful condition. Contact robyn@robynseymour.com or text 949 212-1147 to schedule seeing the property. Available July 1



Please see remarks for access