Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:19 AM

317 Avenida Monterey

317 Avenida Monterey · No Longer Available
Location

317 Avenida Monterey, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Listing Agent: Jeff Moran (949) 289-5170
This great San Clemente 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom townhome is located just a few blocks from the beach with easy walking access to downtown San Clemente, all the great beaches, restaurants & shopping. Large family room with lots of natural light & windows, all opening to the large kitchen with a gas range/oven and refrigerator. Features include engineered wood flooring and both bathrooms have been beautifully upgraded. The property features newer carpet, parking for two, and free onsite laundry. Nice quiet place to live. No smoking and no pets, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Avenida Monterey have any available units?
317 Avenida Monterey doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 317 Avenida Monterey have?
Some of 317 Avenida Monterey's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Avenida Monterey currently offering any rent specials?
317 Avenida Monterey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Avenida Monterey pet-friendly?
No, 317 Avenida Monterey is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 317 Avenida Monterey offer parking?
Yes, 317 Avenida Monterey offers parking.
Does 317 Avenida Monterey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Avenida Monterey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Avenida Monterey have a pool?
No, 317 Avenida Monterey does not have a pool.
Does 317 Avenida Monterey have accessible units?
No, 317 Avenida Monterey does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Avenida Monterey have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 Avenida Monterey does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Avenida Monterey have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Avenida Monterey does not have units with air conditioning.
