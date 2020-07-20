312 Via Colibri

Amenities

This beautiful furnished retreat enjoys forever views to Pacific Ocean,San Clemente Island all the way to San Diego with city light views.This custom remodeled Spanish residence features 2,700 sqft ,3 spacious beds, 3 baths.The generous ocean-view master boasts a fireplace & retreat with an upper deck.The master bathroom features double sinks, jacuzzi tub,a large double shower with steam and his & hers closet. Some nice features include custom Travertine floors and baseboards,a large gourmet kitchen with a center island,top-of-the-line appliances,Brazilian granite counters,custom solid maple cabinets,large dual pane windows and doors that provide an indoor and outdoor feel and fabulous views and patio access,there is even AC for those hot summer days.The yard includes a beautiful pebble-stone pool and spa with automatic controls, outdoor kitchen area, and serene landscaping. No expense was spared, there is exquisite attention to detail throughout this amazing home! Rarely are we afforded opportunities in San Clemente that offer an ideal melding of privacy, views, size, upgrades, functionality and outdoor entertaining area.With a prime cul de sac location, this home offers easy access to pristine local beaches as well as shopping and dining.This is a fantastic opportunity!