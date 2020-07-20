All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

312 Via Colibri

312 via Colibri · No Longer Available
Location

312 via Colibri, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
This beautiful furnished retreat enjoys forever views to Pacific Ocean,San Clemente Island all the way to San Diego with city light views.This custom remodeled Spanish residence features 2,700 sqft ,3 spacious beds, 3 baths.The generous ocean-view master boasts a fireplace & retreat with an upper deck.The master bathroom features double sinks, jacuzzi tub,a large double shower with steam and his & hers closet. Some nice features include custom Travertine floors and baseboards,a large gourmet kitchen with a center island,top-of-the-line appliances,Brazilian granite counters,custom solid maple cabinets,large dual pane windows and doors that provide an indoor and outdoor feel and fabulous views and patio access,there is even AC for those hot summer days.The yard includes a beautiful pebble-stone pool and spa with automatic controls, outdoor kitchen area, and serene landscaping. No expense was spared, there is exquisite attention to detail throughout this amazing home! Rarely are we afforded opportunities in San Clemente that offer an ideal melding of privacy, views, size, upgrades, functionality and outdoor entertaining area.With a prime cul de sac location, this home offers easy access to pristine local beaches as well as shopping and dining.This is a fantastic opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Via Colibri have any available units?
312 Via Colibri doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 312 Via Colibri have?
Some of 312 Via Colibri's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Via Colibri currently offering any rent specials?
312 Via Colibri is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Via Colibri pet-friendly?
No, 312 Via Colibri is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 312 Via Colibri offer parking?
Yes, 312 Via Colibri offers parking.
Does 312 Via Colibri have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Via Colibri does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Via Colibri have a pool?
Yes, 312 Via Colibri has a pool.
Does 312 Via Colibri have accessible units?
No, 312 Via Colibri does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Via Colibri have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Via Colibri does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Via Colibri have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 312 Via Colibri has units with air conditioning.
