307 Acebo Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Step into a very light and bright unit with peek-a-boo ocean views and find plenty of square footage. The upgraded kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large and open dining room. In the kitchen is where you will also find a separate laundry area behind doors. Each of the bedrooms are large, and have double-pane windows throughout. There is a shared deck as well as a shared 2-car garage. The long driveway allows you to park 2 cars there too! Just steps to the San Clemente Pier, Del Mar shopping and dining, this private upper unit is a perfect location!