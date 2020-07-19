All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

307 Acebo Lane

307 Acebo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

307 Acebo Lane, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Step into a very light and bright unit with peek-a-boo ocean views and find plenty of square footage. The upgraded kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large and open dining room. In the kitchen is where you will also find a separate laundry area behind doors. Each of the bedrooms are large, and have double-pane windows throughout. There is a shared deck as well as a shared 2-car garage. The long driveway allows you to park 2 cars there too! Just steps to the San Clemente Pier, Del Mar shopping and dining, this private upper unit is a perfect location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Acebo Lane have any available units?
307 Acebo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 307 Acebo Lane have?
Some of 307 Acebo Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Acebo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
307 Acebo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Acebo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 307 Acebo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 307 Acebo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 307 Acebo Lane offers parking.
Does 307 Acebo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Acebo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Acebo Lane have a pool?
No, 307 Acebo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 307 Acebo Lane have accessible units?
No, 307 Acebo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Acebo Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 Acebo Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Acebo Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 Acebo Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
