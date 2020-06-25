All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:56 AM

30 Paseo Luna

30 Paseo Luna · No Longer Available
Location

30 Paseo Luna, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Charming Townhouse in Talega, ideally situated in the heart of the community and walking distance from the pool, shops and restaurants. This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse is bright and open with recessed lighting, neutral paint palette, open floor plan, high ceilings and attached 2 car garage with ample storage. The gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops, breakfast bar, recessed lighting, built-in microwave, dishwasher, gas stove, refrigerator and a spacious pantry. The Master bedroom has neutral carpet, ceiling fan and oversized walk in closet. Each guest room is spacious with neutral carpet, ceiling fan and plantation shutters. The upstairs bathrooms have double sinks and separate water closet. Completing this home is the upstairs laundry room with washer and dryer included. The community of Talega offers its residents abundant amenities including the coveted Talega School District, 4 community resort style pools, spas, parks, tennis courts, basketball and volleyball courts, walking and hiking trails, clubhouse, banquet facility, and an award winning golf course and restaurant. Enjoy living in this coastal community where you can enjoy the fun in the sun but getaway to a quiet home surrounded by excellent schools, easy road access & great amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Paseo Luna have any available units?
30 Paseo Luna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 30 Paseo Luna have?
Some of 30 Paseo Luna's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Paseo Luna currently offering any rent specials?
30 Paseo Luna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Paseo Luna pet-friendly?
No, 30 Paseo Luna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 30 Paseo Luna offer parking?
Yes, 30 Paseo Luna offers parking.
Does 30 Paseo Luna have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Paseo Luna offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Paseo Luna have a pool?
Yes, 30 Paseo Luna has a pool.
Does 30 Paseo Luna have accessible units?
No, 30 Paseo Luna does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Paseo Luna have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Paseo Luna has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Paseo Luna have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Paseo Luna does not have units with air conditioning.
