30 Paseo Luna

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Charming Townhouse in Talega, ideally situated in the heart of the community and walking distance from the pool, shops and restaurants. This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse is bright and open with recessed lighting, neutral paint palette, open floor plan, high ceilings and attached 2 car garage with ample storage. The gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops, breakfast bar, recessed lighting, built-in microwave, dishwasher, gas stove, refrigerator and a spacious pantry. The Master bedroom has neutral carpet, ceiling fan and oversized walk in closet. Each guest room is spacious with neutral carpet, ceiling fan and plantation shutters. The upstairs bathrooms have double sinks and separate water closet. Completing this home is the upstairs laundry room with washer and dryer included. The community of Talega offers its residents abundant amenities including the coveted Talega School District, 4 community resort style pools, spas, parks, tennis courts, basketball and volleyball courts, walking and hiking trails, clubhouse, banquet facility, and an award winning golf course and restaurant. Enjoy living in this coastal community where you can enjoy the fun in the sun but getaway to a quiet home surrounded by excellent schools, easy road access & great amenities.