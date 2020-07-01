All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM

3 Camino Celeste

3 Camino Celeste · No Longer Available
Location

3 Camino Celeste, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Resort style living in highly upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath carriage unit with attached oversized two car garage - no one above or below for added privacy. Open, airy floor plan with 1388 sq. feet of living space. Gourmet kitchen overlooks great room for living and dining and features granite counter tops, plentiful wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and spacious walk-in pantry. Includes refrigerator and washer and dryer are located in adjacent laundry area. Lots of windows and beautiful wood floors throughout, custom built-ins surround cozy fireplace. Located close to community pool and spa, walking trails, parks, golf course, and the beaches, restaurants, shopping and ambiance of beautiful San Clemente!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Camino Celeste have any available units?
3 Camino Celeste doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 3 Camino Celeste have?
Some of 3 Camino Celeste's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Camino Celeste currently offering any rent specials?
3 Camino Celeste is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Camino Celeste pet-friendly?
No, 3 Camino Celeste is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 3 Camino Celeste offer parking?
Yes, 3 Camino Celeste offers parking.
Does 3 Camino Celeste have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Camino Celeste offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Camino Celeste have a pool?
Yes, 3 Camino Celeste has a pool.
Does 3 Camino Celeste have accessible units?
No, 3 Camino Celeste does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Camino Celeste have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Camino Celeste does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Camino Celeste have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Camino Celeste does not have units with air conditioning.

