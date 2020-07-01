3 Camino Celeste

Amenities

Resort style living in highly upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath carriage unit with attached oversized two car garage - no one above or below for added privacy. Open, airy floor plan with 1388 sq. feet of living space. Gourmet kitchen overlooks great room for living and dining and features granite counter tops, plentiful wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and spacious walk-in pantry. Includes refrigerator and washer and dryer are located in adjacent laundry area. Lots of windows and beautiful wood floors throughout, custom built-ins surround cozy fireplace. Located close to community pool and spa, walking trails, parks, golf course, and the beaches, restaurants, shopping and ambiance of beautiful San Clemente!