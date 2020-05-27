2903 Obrajero

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Enjoy beautiful hill views and ocean breezes from this lovely single level home located in the Rimrock neighborhood in Forster Ranch. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, vaulted ceilings, dual pane windows, sliding glass doors, smooth ceilings, mirror wardrobes, central air conditioning, ceiling fan and recessed lighting. Located on a large flat lot with boat / RV access. There is plenty of room for outdoor entertaining in the spacious yard which offers large covered patio and grassy area. Close to elementary & middle schools, Community Park, hiking trails, restaurants, shopping and beautiful San Clemente beaches.