Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:11 PM

2903 Obrajero

2903 Obrajero · (949) 373-1603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2903 Obrajero, San Clemente, CA 92673
Forster Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1364 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy beautiful hill views and ocean breezes from this lovely single level home located in the Rimrock neighborhood in Forster Ranch. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, vaulted ceilings, dual pane windows, sliding glass doors, smooth ceilings, mirror wardrobes, central air conditioning, ceiling fan and recessed lighting. Located on a large flat lot with boat / RV access. There is plenty of room for outdoor entertaining in the spacious yard which offers large covered patio and grassy area. Close to elementary & middle schools, Community Park, hiking trails, restaurants, shopping and beautiful San Clemente beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2903 Obrajero have any available units?
2903 Obrajero has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2903 Obrajero have?
Some of 2903 Obrajero's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2903 Obrajero currently offering any rent specials?
2903 Obrajero isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2903 Obrajero pet-friendly?
No, 2903 Obrajero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 2903 Obrajero offer parking?
Yes, 2903 Obrajero does offer parking.
Does 2903 Obrajero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2903 Obrajero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2903 Obrajero have a pool?
No, 2903 Obrajero does not have a pool.
Does 2903 Obrajero have accessible units?
No, 2903 Obrajero does not have accessible units.
Does 2903 Obrajero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2903 Obrajero has units with dishwashers.
Does 2903 Obrajero have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2903 Obrajero has units with air conditioning.
