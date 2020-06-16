All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated June 17 2019 at 6:16 PM

29 Via Timon

29 via Timon · (888) 236-1943
Location

29 via Timon, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3263 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Here is the house that you and your family have been waiting for! This spacious Stella Mare home features over 3,200 square feet of living space. The gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops, wood finished and stainless steel appliances and an oversized center island that is perfect for family dinners and get togethers. The family room with cozy fireplace is open to the kitchen and looks out onto a very private pool with a swim up bar, spa, waterfall and BBQ area. The home features a casita (perfect for a mother-in-law suite) that opens to a relaxing front courtyard. This beautiful home has four oversized bedrooms. The master suite has a spa-like bathroom. The house is situated on a beautiful lot that is close to schools, community olympic swimming pool, shopping and local beaches. The house has a three car garage. This is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Via Timon have any available units?
29 Via Timon has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29 Via Timon have?
Some of 29 Via Timon's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Via Timon currently offering any rent specials?
29 Via Timon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Via Timon pet-friendly?
No, 29 Via Timon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 29 Via Timon offer parking?
Yes, 29 Via Timon does offer parking.
Does 29 Via Timon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Via Timon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Via Timon have a pool?
Yes, 29 Via Timon has a pool.
Does 29 Via Timon have accessible units?
No, 29 Via Timon does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Via Timon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Via Timon has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Via Timon have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Via Timon does not have units with air conditioning.
