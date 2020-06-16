29 Via Timon

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Here is the house that you and your family have been waiting for! This spacious Stella Mare home features over 3,200 square feet of living space. The gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops, wood finished and stainless steel appliances and an oversized center island that is perfect for family dinners and get togethers. The family room with cozy fireplace is open to the kitchen and looks out onto a very private pool with a swim up bar, spa, waterfall and BBQ area. The home features a casita (perfect for a mother-in-law suite) that opens to a relaxing front courtyard. This beautiful home has four oversized bedrooms. The master suite has a spa-like bathroom. The house is situated on a beautiful lot that is close to schools, community olympic swimming pool, shopping and local beaches. The house has a three car garage. This is a must see.