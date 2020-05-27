2802 Camino Capistrano

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Walk to beach! Gorgeous private end unit above your garage! Light and bright! Pool and golf course view! Large quiet balcony to relax! Master has vaulted ceilings and Jacuzzi tub! All bedrooms are great size! Bathrooms are upgraded.

Kitchen comes with upgraded stainless steel appliances including fridge. Separate laundryroom with or without washer/dryer. Your choice! Single car garage and parking spot.