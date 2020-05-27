Walk to beach! Gorgeous private end unit above your garage! Light and bright! Pool and golf course view! Large quiet balcony to relax! Master has vaulted ceilings and Jacuzzi tub! All bedrooms are great size! Bathrooms are upgraded. Kitchen comes with upgraded stainless steel appliances including fridge. Separate laundryroom with or without washer/dryer. Your choice! Single car garage and parking spot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2802 Camino Capistrano have any available units?
2802 Camino Capistrano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 2802 Camino Capistrano have?
Some of 2802 Camino Capistrano's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 Camino Capistrano currently offering any rent specials?
2802 Camino Capistrano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 Camino Capistrano pet-friendly?
Yes, 2802 Camino Capistrano is pet friendly.
Does 2802 Camino Capistrano offer parking?
Yes, 2802 Camino Capistrano offers parking.
Does 2802 Camino Capistrano have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2802 Camino Capistrano offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 Camino Capistrano have a pool?
Yes, 2802 Camino Capistrano has a pool.
Does 2802 Camino Capistrano have accessible units?
No, 2802 Camino Capistrano does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 Camino Capistrano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2802 Camino Capistrano has units with dishwashers.
Does 2802 Camino Capistrano have units with air conditioning?
No, 2802 Camino Capistrano does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)