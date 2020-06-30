All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 264 Avenida Montalvo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
264 Avenida Montalvo
Last updated December 3 2019 at 8:29 PM

264 Avenida Montalvo

264 Avenida Montalvo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

264 Avenida Montalvo, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The added value to a person's life by residing above the crashing waves along the coast is priceless! This Totally charming apartment with stunning ocean views offers to utmost of enjoyment from a ocean close lifestyle. Enjoy sunsets from a private balcony with views up the coast to Dana Point's headlands! Inside the home features a fully appointed kitchen and recently remodeled bathroom plus a large bedroom. Another plus is the private garage plus an additional parking space. Private storage is provided along with immaculate laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 264 Avenida Montalvo have any available units?
264 Avenida Montalvo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 264 Avenida Montalvo have?
Some of 264 Avenida Montalvo's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 264 Avenida Montalvo currently offering any rent specials?
264 Avenida Montalvo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 264 Avenida Montalvo pet-friendly?
No, 264 Avenida Montalvo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 264 Avenida Montalvo offer parking?
Yes, 264 Avenida Montalvo offers parking.
Does 264 Avenida Montalvo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 264 Avenida Montalvo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 264 Avenida Montalvo have a pool?
No, 264 Avenida Montalvo does not have a pool.
Does 264 Avenida Montalvo have accessible units?
No, 264 Avenida Montalvo does not have accessible units.
Does 264 Avenida Montalvo have units with dishwashers?
No, 264 Avenida Montalvo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 264 Avenida Montalvo have units with air conditioning?
No, 264 Avenida Montalvo does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College