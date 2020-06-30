264 Avenida Montalvo

Amenities

The added value to a person's life by residing above the crashing waves along the coast is priceless! This Totally charming apartment with stunning ocean views offers to utmost of enjoyment from a ocean close lifestyle. Enjoy sunsets from a private balcony with views up the coast to Dana Point's headlands! Inside the home features a fully appointed kitchen and recently remodeled bathroom plus a large bedroom. Another plus is the private garage plus an additional parking space. Private storage is provided along with immaculate laundry room.