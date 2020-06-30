The added value to a person's life by residing above the crashing waves along the coast is priceless! This Totally charming apartment with stunning ocean views offers to utmost of enjoyment from a ocean close lifestyle. Enjoy sunsets from a private balcony with views up the coast to Dana Point's headlands! Inside the home features a fully appointed kitchen and recently remodeled bathroom plus a large bedroom. Another plus is the private garage plus an additional parking space. Private storage is provided along with immaculate laundry room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 264 Avenida Montalvo have any available units?
264 Avenida Montalvo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 264 Avenida Montalvo have?
Some of 264 Avenida Montalvo's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 264 Avenida Montalvo currently offering any rent specials?
264 Avenida Montalvo is not currently offering any rent specials.