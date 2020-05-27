All apartments in San Clemente
2623 Calle de Comercio
2623 Calle de Comercio

2623 Calle Del Comercio · No Longer Available
Location

2623 Calle Del Comercio, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
This apartment is light and bright. There is a cozy fireplace in the living room. Granite countertops and recently remodeled bathrooms make this apartment attractive and modern. Close to the beach and freeway access. The apartment overlooks the fairway at the San Clemente Municipal Golf course. It includes a stack washer and dryer inside the unit and a one car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2623 Calle de Comercio have any available units?
2623 Calle de Comercio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 2623 Calle de Comercio have?
Some of 2623 Calle de Comercio's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2623 Calle de Comercio currently offering any rent specials?
2623 Calle de Comercio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 Calle de Comercio pet-friendly?
No, 2623 Calle de Comercio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 2623 Calle de Comercio offer parking?
Yes, 2623 Calle de Comercio offers parking.
Does 2623 Calle de Comercio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2623 Calle de Comercio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 Calle de Comercio have a pool?
No, 2623 Calle de Comercio does not have a pool.
Does 2623 Calle de Comercio have accessible units?
No, 2623 Calle de Comercio does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 Calle de Comercio have units with dishwashers?
No, 2623 Calle de Comercio does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2623 Calle de Comercio have units with air conditioning?
No, 2623 Calle de Comercio does not have units with air conditioning.
