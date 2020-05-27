This apartment is light and bright. There is a cozy fireplace in the living room. Granite countertops and recently remodeled bathrooms make this apartment attractive and modern. Close to the beach and freeway access. The apartment overlooks the fairway at the San Clemente Municipal Golf course. It includes a stack washer and dryer inside the unit and a one car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 2623 Calle de Comercio have?
Some of 2623 Calle de Comercio's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
