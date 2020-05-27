2623 Calle de Comercio

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This apartment is light and bright. There is a cozy fireplace in the living room. Granite countertops and recently remodeled bathrooms make this apartment attractive and modern. Close to the beach and freeway access. The apartment overlooks the fairway at the San Clemente Municipal Golf course. It includes a stack washer and dryer inside the unit and a one car garage.